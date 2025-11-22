Stranger Things season 5 is near release, and anticipation for the concluding installment is reaching peak levels. Volume 1 will be released shortly on Netflix, and the Duffer Brothers are already warning fans about the story’s tone. They have now confirmed that the last season includes the most violent death the show has ever featured.

Duffer Brothers Teases “Most Violent Death Yet”

In a new conversation with The Times U.K., Matt and Ross Duffer opened up about the upcoming season and the kind of emotional impact it will leave on fans. They admitted that season 5 is not as graphic overall as season 4. Additionally, they also made it clear that one particular death is far more brutal than anything the series has shown so far.

According to Matt Duffer, “Season five is less violent than season four. It contains the most brutal death across all seasons.” This single remark has already caused a stir within the fandom, as season 4 itself provided scenes that deeply affected viewers.

Ross Duffer explained that they usually try to control how far they go with graphic scenes. Still, this particular moment was important to the story, so they did not hold back. One shot in season 3 cost around $40K to create, but it was still cut. Another was in season 1, showing a bullet going through Benny Hammond’s head, which Netflix felt was too disturbing to keep.

Even with this history, the creators stand by the decision to include this intense moment in season 5.

The Duffers Move to a New Studio After Stranger Things Ends

Alongside the season 5 preview, the brothers discussed their plans. They have inked a four-year contract with Paramount starting in April 2026. This fresh collaboration grants them the liberty to produce films, series, and major theatrical ventures via their company, Upside Down Pictures.

Check out the trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 below:

