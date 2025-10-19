Stranger Things is nearing its final season, but the story of Hawkins and its strange world is not stopping there. The Duffer brothers are reportedly developing a spinoff that aims to keep the spirit of the series alive while stepping into new territory.

Despite being Netflix’s biggest show ever, the spinoff did not begin serious development until mid-2022, when reports surfaced about several potential projects. Even though most of those ideas were later dismissed, two have continued moving forward.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Animated Spinoff

The first is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated series set between seasons two and three of the main story. Netflix announced it in April 2023 and gave it a straight-to-series order. After a long silence, the first episode premiered at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The show is now targeting a 2026 release, giving fans something to look forward to once the main series concludes.

Netflix has revealed the official title of the animated Stranger Things series: Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 pic.twitter.com/g949lTHPwf — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) April 23, 2025

Live-Action Stranger Things Spinoff In Development?

The second project is a live-action spinoff. Details are still mostly secret, as the Duffers have been focused on wrapping up Stranger Things season five. Finn Wolfhard once guessed their plans correctly, which surprised the brothers, and later said the show would have a style similar to Twin Peaks with an anthology feel. That description suggests it will share some DNA with the original series without following the same storylines.

Now, as the November premiere of season 5 draws near, the Duffer brothers spoke to Variety about the spinoff. They explained that, unlike the Star Wars universe, the world of Stranger Things doesn’t expand in a strict linear way.

Matt Duffer explained that the focus will remain on kids, adventures, and sci-fi/fantasy, rather than building a complicated mythology. Ross Duffer added that while there will be connections to Hawkins, the show will almost feel like an anthology with a different world.

Matt also noted that taking a Lucasfilm-style approach would have left them feeling boxed in, and instead, they are starting fresh with new characters to avoid being tied down by existing canon. He described the process as “so fun” and refreshing, saying Netflix has been patient but that patience might be running out as season 5 approaches.

Duffer Brothers’ Paramount Deal & Continued Creative Involvement In Stranger Things

A surprise twist in all this came when the Duffers signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, moving into film projects while still remaining closely tied to Stranger Things. Even if they won’t be running the spinoff directly, they are deeply involved in shaping it.

The Duffer Brothers have spent at least two years assembling a wider writers’ room for the project, but the actual release of the live-action spinoff is still a few years away. Alongside Tales From ’85, other Netflix projects, and their Paramount film plans, the Duffers’ schedule remains full.

The Duffer Brothers are leaving Netflix • They have signed a new massive deal with Paramount to make movies and TV shows • Being able to release movies in theaters was the dealbreaker (via @MattBelloni) pic.twitter.com/W9Q83QFhNm — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 15, 2025

Stranger Things Spin-Offs & Their Possible Connection To The Upside Down

With season five confirmed to conclude the story of the Hawkins characters, any link between the original series and the new show will likely involve the Upside Down. The Duffers have said the final season will finally explain what that mysterious realm really is, but that doesn’t rule out more stories connected to it later on.

