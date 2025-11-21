Game of Thrones keeps pulling the realm back in, and this time the whisper trail feels hotter than dragon breath. HBO is pushing the franchise forward with fresh sequels, and George R.R. Martin is giving the world new fuel.

At the 2025 Iceland Noir Festival, he quietly confirmed that the franchise is no longer limited to prequels like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, per Los Siete Reinos. There is now talk of a sequel or two in development, alongside the five or six other projects he is working on with different creative partners.

Jon Snow Spinoff Remains Off the Table for Now

Martin left the room guessing about which characters these sequels might follow. The possibilities sparked quick gossip because the Jon Snow sequel, which once featured Kit Harington, was declared canceled in 2024. Even so, the chance of Jon slipping into a future ensemble remains a tempting thought, especially since nothing has been ruled out publicly.

There is also the October 2024 report hinting at a Game of Thrones movie in development at Warner Bros. No one knows if it was tied to events before or after the original series, and the silence since then only feeds the speculation. Martin’s recent comments make it easy to believe that the film might still be part of this growing sequel lineup.

HBO says there will be new seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff shows every year through 2028 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/iLQoxtLUTk — Thrones Facts | HOTD 🐉 (@Thrones_Facts) November 20, 2025

Arya Stark, Bran the King, and Sansa the Queen Remain Strong Candidates

Arya Stark sailing into the unknown still lingers in the minds of many. Her route toward whatever lies west of Westeros sparked years of calls for an Arya-led sequel. The finale also set up paths for Bran as King of Westeros and Sansa as Queen in the North, leaving more than one door open for a post-series story. A sequel could follow a familiar face or even step into the life of a new figure moving quietly somewhere across the map.

The books offer no hints for now because Martin has yet to publish The Winds of Winter or its sequel A Dream of Spring. The screen waits for its own path while the pages remain unfinished.

HBO’s Prequel Slate Continues to Expand

Even so, the prequel corner looks busy with confirmed and rumored projects. Aegon’s Conquest will follow King Aegon I Targaryen as he takes Westeros. The Golden Empire circles around the far eastern land of Yi Ti, while The Sea Snake travels through the young adventures of Corlys Velaryon before House of the Dragon, and 10,000 Ships recounts Princess Nymeria guiding her people to Dorne.

Franchise Momentum Stretches Through 2028 & Beyond

House of the Dragon already holds a renewal through season 4, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms landed a season 2 order ahead of its premiere on January 18, 2026. Now, with all of that stretching through 2028, HBO clearly intends to keep Westeros alive for years.

So the news of multiple sequels hits with a spark that feels overdue. It hints at new timelines and maybe the return of faces audiences still think about, and if Martin is smiling behind it all, then something interesting is brewing in the shadows of the Iron Throne.

