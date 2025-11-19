The Witcher season 4 completed another week of streaming on Netflix. In its third week, it has lost a considerable amount of viewership. It only reached the top rank in its second week of streaming, but it has since lost that position this week. The series remains in the top 5, but the decline in its viewership suggests that it may not stay there for long either. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the first season of the show, led by Henry Cavill, was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, collections of short stories that precede the main The Witcher saga. All the seasons have eight episodes. Liam Hemsworth took over from the latest season, which was released this year.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Verdict Week 3

According to Netflix’s data for the week of November 10 to 16, The Witcher season 4 has slipped from the top rank, losing its place to The Beast in Me limited series. It also lost over 51% of its viewership in its third week of streaming and is ranked second in the weekly top 10 global list on Netflix. The series has garnered 3.6 million views in its third week against 2.6 million watching hours.

Despite losing over 51% viewership in week 3, the series is still trending in 65 countries this week. This means that the Liam Hemsworth starrer is part of the top 10 in these 65 nations across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the three-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.4 million viewes | 5.32 million hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 7.4 million views | 5.34 million hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 3.6 million views | 2.6 million hours | Rank 2

Total – 18.4 million views

More about The Witcher season 4

The story follows Geralt of Rivia, Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer as their separate journeys converge into a single timeline. Bound to Ciri by the “Law of Surprise,” Geralt becomes her guardian, protecting her from those seeking to exploit her Elder Blood and powerful magic. According to reports, Season 5 is expected to conclude the series and is slated for release next year. The Witcher season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Audra Plots Her Next Move While Lily Commiserates With Holden

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News