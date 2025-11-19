The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor help Nick retaliate against Matt Clark. Meanwhile, Jack interrogated Nikki about the AI program Phyllis had stolen from Cane and Victor, and their moves surrounding it. And then lastly, Phyllis and Cane turned up the heat when they got intimate.

The drama, the secrets, the plotting, the guilt, the confusion, the lies, and more are about to come to the surface. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 19, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki giving Claire a history lesson. Is this about the mess Sharon and Nick are dealing with after Matt Clark was revealed to be alive? After all, he may call himself Mitch Bacall now, but the past always comes back to haunt him, and that has been the case.

Why is Nikki sharing this with Claire? Is he trying to loop her into the family, ensuring that she knows just as much as the rest of them? Or is this so she realizes nobody can be trusted, not even Holden, when so much of his past is a secret? How will Claire react when she finds out Matt’s horrific past?

On the other hand, Audra plots her next move. What could this be about? Is this related to her recent chat with Claire? Is this her attempt to ensure her past remains a secret from her? After all, Claire did warn her that she would get to the bottom of Audra’s history. What will the latter do to avoid it?

Then astly, Lily commiserates with Holden. She spotted Cane and Phyllis getting cozy and did not know how to react. While she told him that there is no way they will get back together, it doesn’t mean she has no soft spot for him. Lily even sent him a voice message with her thoughts.

And now it seems she is commiserating with Holden. Is she confiding in him about Cane? Or are they remembering Damian, who died in France during the whole Dumas retreat? Both of them were close to him, after all. Is this a nostalgia remembrance or simply a chat to feel light instead?

