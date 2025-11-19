The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason offering an apology to Britt. On the other hand, Dante opened up to Lulu and blamed Gio instead of acknowledging Rocco’s choices. Sidwell was left fuming, and he made it known. Britt issued an ultimatum. And lastly, Brennan questioned Carly.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the doubts, the plotting, the danger, and the chaos are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features the election results being in. It’s time to find out which of the candidates won. Is Laura going to get re-elected as the mayor of the town, or will Ezra Boyle take the victory? Things haven’t been very smooth sailing when it comes to the end of Laura’s campaign.

While she has been a brilliant mayor and people do love her, the ruckus caused by Rocco’s arrest will have affected her chances. Her grandson was framed by Dalton, and then he proceeded to make more accusations. Laura refused to accept his crap and slapped him in front of everyone.

People recorded it, and this has worried Laura about what it might mean. Who is going to come out on top? Will she be re-elected, or will she get the shock of her life? When Alexis briefs Jason, is this about the Rocco case and Danny, as well as Charlotte, wanting to take responsibility for their involvement?

What will the parents do to protect their children? Elsewhere, Emma is outraged. What could be the reason behind it? Is she and Gio being held responsible for this mess? When Vaughn summons Josslyn, is this for a brand-new assignment? Or something related to Brennan instead?

Will this change their dynamic? Especially with Carly having found out the full truth about the WSB and their involvement? Nathan provides an ear to Lulu. Will he be able to help and comfort her while she deals with the legal mess involving two of her kids? What choice will she make?

