The previous episode of General Hospital featured Jason and Britt being interrupted. Meanwhile, Willow was left stunned by Michael’s actions and nonchalance. Drew put the screws to Alexis. Brook Lynn leaned on Chase as she dealt with Ned’s heart attack. And lastly, Dalton had terrible timing.

The drama, the danger, the sacrifices, the worry, the sleuthing, the secrets, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Laura making a sacrifice. Rocco was found digging around in Dalton’s lab and was immediately escorted out and asked to be arrested. Laura stops her grandson from being arrested, but she has more to lose. After all, she is in the midst of the major re-elections.

When Laura ends up making a sacrifice, is this on the work front? Will she use her power to avoid Rocco’s arrest only to cause major damage to her campaign? On the other hand, Dante’s work hits close to home. He is the police commissioner, and he has just seen his son, Rocco, in big trouble.

How will he deal with this? Especially when things could go from bad to worse, not just for Rocco but also for the other youngsters, including Gio, Emma, Charlotte, and Danny. How will Dante sort through this mess while protecting the youth? Meanwhile, Chase and Nathan get acquainted.

Chase was Nathan’s replacement after everyone thought he was dead. But now that Nathan is back, he has been reacquainting himself with home and catching up with friends and family. This time, he is actively trying to get to know Chase better. How will this fare? Elsewhere, Britt threatens Sidwell.

Is this going to land her in more trouble than she bargained for? After all, Sidwell does hold the key to Britt’s consistent medication. And then there’s Molly, who is relieved. But about what? Is this related to Cody? Or maybe about Ric? And lastly, the Dalton expose mission is about to get serious.

The youngsters may have teamed up to get evidence, but they have also landed themselves in trouble. Rocco was caught and asked to be arrested while Charlotte and Danny reached Jason for help. How will they respond to the questions about their plans to break into Dalton’s lab? Stay tuned.

