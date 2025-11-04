The previous episode of General Hospital featured Tracy having the upper hand as she found the real will of Monica and brought it over to Michael. On the other hand, Drew was left rattled while Britt was caught in the act. Sonny pleaded with Alexis. And lastly, Emma and Gio furthered their plan.

The drama, the secrets, the shock, the emotions, the suspicions, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 4, 2025, president of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 4, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Britt receiving a warning. What is this about, and who is this from? Is Sidwell the one warning her, or is Jason worried about Britt’s activities? Meanwhile, Portia has stern words for Jordan. She was spotted kissing Curtis, but that’s not the reason why.

After all, Portia has moved on from her marriage with Curtis and is happy being with Isaiah. However, what she was unhappy about was that Jordan was the one who had told Curtis about her pregnancy. It was only her right to share the news with Curtis and Isaiah, but Jordan inserted herself in the drama.

Portia did not want to share this with Curtis yet, but thanks to Jordan, the cat is out of the bag. And Portia is not taking this lightly. How will this chat go? Up next, Martin confides in Laura. Now that he has been exposed as the one who forged Monica’s will and blackmailed Ronnie, he is in trouble.

Tracy got her hands on the real will, and Ronnie exposed Martin’s agendas and plans soon after. And so Martin goes to Laura to confess that he is in some serious hot water. But will he share the whole truth with his sister, or will he keep details to himself? When Rocco is foiled, what is it about?

Then there are Alexis and Drew, who clash. After he was thrown out of the house by Tracy, Drew rushed over to Alexis’ office, reiterating his desire to frame and destroy Michael. And that’s when he saw Sonny already there. Will Sonny warn Drew to stay in his lane and away from his son, Michael?

And why is Alexis clashing with Drew? When Curtis opens up to Marshall, is it about Portia being pregnant or his feelings for Jordan? And then lastly, Sonny makes a bold assertion. Is this about protecting Michael from Drew?

