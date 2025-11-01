The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy and Lucy reminiscing about Alan. On the other hand, Brennan made a proposition. Drew suffered a setback, while Britt received new marching orders from Sidwell after he demoted Dalton and promoted her. And lastly, Laura was left dismayed.

From warning and plotting to assignments and strategizing, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy having the upper hand. Is this about her finding Monica’s actual will? Drew is rattled. Has Ronnie refused to sign the papers? Britt is caught in the act. But by whom? When Sonny pleads with Alexis, is this about Michael? Emma and Gio further their plan.

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Britt receives a warning. Is this from Sidwell? Or Jason? Portia has stern words for Jordan. Are the two women talking about Curtis again? Martin confides in Laura while Rocco is foiled. When Alexis and Drew clash, is this about Michael, Willow, or their deal? Or maybe something else instead?

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Anna is in danger. Will she be able to protect herself? Gio is the voice of reason, while Alexis supports Danny. Sonny arranges a private meeting with Justine. How will this go? Felicia and Spinelli are relieved. Is this connected to James and Nathan in some way? What will this mean for the future?

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Josslyn receives a new assignment. Is this WSB work from Brennan? Tracy has her work cut out for her. What does this mean for her? Marco catches Lucas off guard while Felicia takes on a new case. A familiar face lands in Port Charles. Who exactly could this be, and how will people react to it?

Friday, November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny conferring with Jason. Is this about Michael? Laura’s mayoral campaign suffers a setback. Is Drew the one behind this? Carly updates Valentin. What’s next on their plan? When Ava impresses Sidwell, what will it lead to? Emma and Charlotte strategize.

