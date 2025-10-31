The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason surprise Britt. On the other hand, Tracy drowned her sorrows after Ronnie revealed her plan to sell the Quartermaine mansion to Drew. Cody sought legal advice while Sonny voiced his regrets. And then last but not least, Justine grilled Jordan.

The drama, the sorrow, the pain, the disbelief, the guilt, the worry, and more are about to get more heated quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 31, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week features Tracy and Lucy reminiscing about Alan. The two are set to walk down memory lane and get nostalgic about the good old days. Especially with Alan. How emotional is this chat going to be? On the other hand, Brennan makes a proposition. What is this about?

Is this related to Valentin, Carly, Anna, Josslyn, or someone else? Up next, Drew suffers a setback. Ever since Ronnie announced that she would be selling the Quartermaine mansion to Drew, he has been on cloud nine and acting out. The deal hasn’t even been official, and Ronnie doesn’t want to.

She has been blackmailed by Martin and feels guilty about whatever is happening. But when Drew’s plan hits a setback, has Ronnie backed out of the deal and told Tracy or any of the Quartermaines the truth? Or is this due to the actual will of Monica being so close to Tracy? Will she see it?

Or is this connected to Willow being in jail for allegedly shooting him? He has been adamant about getting her out of prison and even forced Alexis to be Willow’s lawyer. So is the setback related to her? Elsewhere, Britt gets new marching orders. Sidwell is tired of Dalton and has now chosen Britt.

Britt will be the one replacing Dalton, and the power hierarchy has changed as a result of this decision. What will this mean for the operations? And how will Gio, Emma, Charlotte, Rocco, and Danny figure out this mystery now that they are working together? When Laura is dismayed, what could this be about?

Is this about Drew and the Quartermaine mansion or something else? And then there’s Nina, who warns Drew. Is this about Michael and Jacinda? Or is this related to Willow? And then last but definitely not least, Sonny warns Michael. Is this about his risky power moves? Stay tuned for more.

