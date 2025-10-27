The previous week on General Hospital saw Michael being confronted and blamed by Dante, Tracy being kicked out of the Quartermaine house by Ronnie, Lois leaving town for an extended work stint, Nina backing out of being Willow’s alibi, and Drew hiring Alexis plus blackmailing others around.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the plotting, the fury, the doubts, the alliances, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lulu getting upsetting news. What could this be about? Is this related to her kids, Rocco and Charlotte? Or is this about something else? Maybe related to Dante? On the other hand, Nathan makes a promise. But to whom? Is it to Britt, Nina, or Felicia?

Could this be about James? Up next, Sidwell approaches Sonny. The two have often had fights, arguments, and warned one another. Their rivalry has had a lot of friction over time. What’s going to happen now? When Portia and Trina have a heart-to-heart, which direction will this conversation go?

After all, things are quickly changing in Portia’s life. She and Curtis are finally getting a divorce, and she has a new romance brewing with Isaiah. To make matters worse, she is also pregnant and does not know if the father is Curtis or Isaiah. Trina is wondering what’s happening in her mother’s life.

She spotted Portia with Isaiah and is suspicious of something between them. Will Portia open up to her daughter and reveal the truth during this conversation? Meanwhile, Gio confides in Emma. Is this about Brook Lynn and Dante? Or his chat with Lois? How will Emma respond to it?

Elsewhere, Drew is taking things too far, yet angina. As if his adult enemies weren’t enough, now he is even targeting teenagers. Drew threatened to put Rocco and Danny in jail, but Laura overhears this and is furious at him. She is angry at his audacity and points out that she is tight there with the boys.

To add to it, Laura also found out that Drew is actively ensuring that the boys do not get to meet their sister Scout; she is not going to take this lightly. What will Laura do to put Drew in his place? When Curtis reassures Jordan, is this about Portia? And lastly, Kristina has bad news for Sonny.

