The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill telling Liam, Will, and Katie that Luna plotted all of this on purpose. On the other hand, Daphne inquired about Carter’s relationship with Hope, and the two finally gave in to whatever connection they felt over time by indulging in a kiss.

From career moves and happy news to introductions and romances, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brooke and Hope being excited for the relaunch of the Hope for the Future line. How will things fare for it? On the other hand, Sheila reveals that Deacon has been going to therapy with Taylor. But to whom? Up next, Liam shares his true feelings with Hope.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

When Sheila and Li connect over Luna, what conclusion will the two come to? Liam and Hope tell the Logan sisters about their engagement. How will the family react to the former spouses getting back together once again?

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Liam gives Bill the good news. Is his father going to be happy that he and Hope are reunited after all this time? Especially after the recent false health scare by Grace. Hope and Deke talk to Deacon about Sheila. Will they ask him to give her another chance, or is it time for him to move on from her?

Thursday, October 30, 2025

With Carter, Daphne reacts to Hope’s engagement. Is this going to push them even further towards each other romantically now that Hope has happily moved on with Liam? Sheila reaches out to Deacon. Will he listen to her? Taylor attempts to take a more clinical approach with Deacon.

Friday, October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Electra and Will staying strong despite Luna’s pregnancy. Is this obstacle going to strengthen their relationship even more? And then lastly, Deke prepares to introduce his new boyfriend to the family. How shocking will it be for them when they find out it’s Remy?

