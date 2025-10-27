Most of us grew up watching Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, along with more contemporary shows like Oggy and the Cockroaches. Considering that classic shows such as Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry originally started airing in the 1930s and 1940s, it is not surprising that our parents also grew up watching them. We watched them, our siblings did, and now the newer generation is also enjoying this nostalgic gem. These animated favorites have entertained families for decades — their timeless humor truly never gets old.

Until recently, you had to pay to watch Looney Tunes on the streaming platform HBO Max, where the show was part of Warner Bros.’ massive cartoon library. But things have changed for fans in the US. After leaving HBO Max earlier this year, Looney Tunes has found a new home on a completely free platform — meaning no subscription, no hidden fees, and no paywall. For those who’ve grown up laughing at Bugs Bunny’s antics or Daffy Duck’s chaos, it’s the perfect chance to relive childhood memories without spending a dime.

Where To Watch Looney Tunes For Free?

You can now stream Looney Tunes on Tubi, a free, ad-supported platform that offers a growing collection of beloved classics. With just a click, viewers can relive their favorite slapstick moments and rediscover timeless characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Sylvester — all without paying a cent. The available titles on the streaming platform include The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries (1995), Color Cartoon Favorites: Bugs Bunny & Friends (1990), Looney Tunes (2003), The Looney Tunes Show (2013), and more.

According to Vulture, in August, the platform managed to acquire 789 old-school shorts. The same report mentioned that Tubi’s acquisitions chief, Samuel Harowitz, considered the deal a success because, based on watch time, Looney Tunes ranks among Tubi’s top 10 performers in the series category. Negotiations are still ongoing to make Looney Tunes a long-term staple of the platform.

Keep in mind that not every short is available; around 200 theatrical shorts remain locked due to their culturally sensitive, offensive, or stereotypical content. A decision made by Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, Tubi’s setup is viewer-friendly: ads only appear between episodes, not during them, and you can watch even without signing up for an account.

Besides Looney Tunes, Tubi also boasts an impressive collection of other timeless animated favorites such as Tom and Jerry, Popeye, The Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or introducing these classics to a younger audience, Tubi is shaping up to be a true haven for animation lovers.

