Duck Dodgers vanished from television screens for nearly two decades, but the wait is finally over, although for a limited time. According to Collider, Cartoon Network is dusting off this cult-favorite Looney Tunes spinoff and bringing it back to airwaves this May, but not as a full-fledged revival. Instead, it’s being treated as a special occasion and more of a nostalgic detour than a return to the regular lineup.

A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Duck Dodgers, which originally premiered in 2003, took the familiar faces of the Looney Tunes crew and reimagined them in a zany sci-fi setting.

Daffy Duck stars as an accidental space hero who somehow stumbles into saving the universe more often than he should, while Marvin the Martian, now Commander X-2, views him as the cosmic equivalent of a migraine. The show, across three seasons, each packing 13 episodes, became a quirky gem in the animation world, even snagging an Annie Award and multiple Emmy nods along the way.

The show’s legacy fits comfortably among other Looney Tunes experiments outside their main universe. Loonatics Unleashed took a darker, edgier route with futuristic superhero descendants from 2005 to 2007, while Baby Looney Tunes softened the tone for preschool audiences, occasionally tipping its hat to Duck Dodgers as a fictional hero within that world.

Looney Tunes’ Changing Streaming Landscape

In recent times, it’s been harder for fans to revisit these classics. Warner Bros. has gradually removed older Looney Tunes content from streaming platforms like Max, making room for newer titles or perhaps just making space. But the appetite hasn’t faded as recent wins like The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and the long-awaited theatrical release of Coyote vs. Acme shows there’s still plenty of love for the franchise.

The premiere lands precisely on May 4 at 12 PM EST.

