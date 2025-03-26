The Powerpuff Girls are making a triumphant return to Cartoon Network more than two decades after their first flight across Townsville. According to ComicBook.com, fans of the iconic trio—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—can relive their crime-fighting adventures once again this April as the beloved animated series reclaims a spot on television.

It has been revealed that the show will officially be back on April 12, now part of Cartoon Network’s fresh morning lineup, and they won’t be alone as joining them is another fan-favorite, Steven Universe. The two animated powerhouses will air back-to-back, with Steven Universe kicking things off at 10 am, followed by The Powerpuff Girls at 10.30 am. However, whether the 2016 reboot will also make a reappearance remains a mystery as of now.

20 years ago today, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ ended on Cartoon Network. A new reboot is in development at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe with creator Craig McCracken set to return. pic.twitter.com/j2Qi4BQa4p — ToonHive (@ToonHive) March 25, 2025

A Legacy Of Success

Since its premiere in November 1998, The Powerpuff Girls dominated the animation scene for six seasons and even hit the big screen in 2002 with a feature film that explored the origins of the trio. The film may have only pulled in around $16 million at the global box office, but the franchise’s influence was undeniable.

Critics and fans alike embraced the original series, which currently holds an impressive 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The White House Project even honored it with an EPIC Award in 2003 for its cultural impact.

The Failed Live-Action Adaptation

While the animated series thrived, the franchise’s foray into live-action was far less successful. In 2020, The CW announced the development of Powerpuff, a reimagined, mature take on the childhood superheroes.

The show, starring Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, aimed to depict the girls as disillusioned young adults grappling with their pasts, and by 2021, a pilot had been ordered, but trouble was already brewing.

According to a Vanity Fair report, a leaked script suggested a dramatic departure from the beloved tone of the original, featuring a darker plot where the girls quit crime-fighting following a tragic accident. The reception from fans was overwhelmingly negative, leading to extensive rewrites before the network ultimately pulled the plug on the project altogether.

A Leaked Trailer of What Could Have Been

In a surprising twist, 2025 brought yet another leak, and this time it is a trailer showcasing what could have been. The footage hinted at a storyline in which the girls had split up after killing Mojo, who was now portrayed as a human rather than a monkey. As they returned to Townsville, they wrestled with the decision to resume their superhero ways or move forward with their separate lives. Despite the intrigue, the live-action adaptation never saw the light of day.

BREAKING : Leaked video of the cancelled live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls that was meant to air on The CW.

Yep, it’s as bad as you think. pic.twitter.com/sIZ2d9xw7V — Burner 🪶バーナー (@WagonnBurner) March 6, 2025

For fans eager to relive the adventures of Townsville’s fiercest defenders, The Powerpuff Girls remains available for streaming on Max.

