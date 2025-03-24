It’s hard to believe, but nearly nine years have passed since My Hero Academia first burst onto screens, and now the beloved shōnen juggernaut is gearing up for its grand finale.

The eighth and final season was officially confirmed at AnimeJapan 2025, setting the stage for a climactic showdown and fans won’t have to wait too long as the episodes will start rolling out in late 2025, airing weekly on Crunchyroll alongside Japan’s broadcast.

A Teaser Packed With Nostalgia

Crunchyroll released a teaser trailer to build the hype, blending nostalgic clips with an intense preview of what’s to come. Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High classmates take center stage once more, but the real hook is the final, fateful showdown between Deku and Shigaraki, which has been teased through their dramatic narration.

According to the official press release, Naomi Nakayama, the director of My Hero Academia Season 7, will return to work on the final season. The ever-reliable BONES Studio, known for anime heavyweights like FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Mob Psycho 100, remains in charge of production. However, the episode count still remains a mystery as of now.

A Legacy in The Making

Since its manga debut in 2014, Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has captivated fans, following the journey of Izuku, a quirkless boy who defies fate after inheriting All Might’s legendary power. Since then, he’s been studying to become a hero at U.A. High School in Class 1-A and has fought plenty of formidable foes along with his classmates.

The manga itself wrapped up on August 5, 2025, after 42 volumes, with the final installment selling a staggering 1 million copies in just its first week.

The anime adaptation, launched in April 2016, has been nothing short of a phenomenon. The anime, comprising seven seasons, four blockbuster films—including 2024’s My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which raked in $32 million worldwide—and countless awards later, has cemented itself as a fan favorite. The first season was highly praised by fans and critics alike, receiving a perfect critics’ score of 100% and an average audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

From multiple Crunchyroll Anime Awards to Billboard Japan Music accolades, the series has dominated charts and rankings, even landing multiple spots in Da Vinci’s prestigious Book of the Year list.

With the eighth season officially dropping in October 2025, the countdown has begun. Until then, fans can relive every explosive moment on Crunchyroll.

