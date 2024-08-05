Spoiler Alert! My Hero Academia Manga Has Officially Ended: Deets Inside

With My Hero Academia officially ending after a decade, it marks the end of an era. Deku’s dream of becoming the greatest hero is fulfilled as he graduates and goes on to become a teacher at U.A. Despite sacrificing One For All in a battle against Shigaraki, Deku’s dedication to saving mankind inspires heroes, making him the greatest hero.

What Happens at the End of MHA Manga

Though there are mixed reactions to the ending, it can’t be denied that the hero’s journey felt like personal growth. After eight years, Deku has grown up and becomes a teacher at U.A. while his classmates become well-known heroes. In the final chapter, it is also shown that Deku receives a mechanical suit from All Might.

The good news is all the main hero characters survived the war, while some of the main villains didn’t make it. All For One and Shigaraki’s deaths were heartbreaking moments, but they ended Gigantomachia and Stain before their final breath.

My Hero Academia Epilogue

Even though Deku is not the next symbol of peace, the conflict between All For One and One or All has ended, establishing Deku as an inspiring figure. We see Deku encouraging a young boy named Dai, who instantly reminds us of young Deku. From his timid demeanour to his natural instincts when it comes to helping others, Deku encourages the young boy to become a hero.

We wish there were more chapters where we could witness the duo’s chemistry. Dai has similar characteristics to Deku and is in a similar situation; the only difference is that the former is born with the Quirk.

Will My Hero Academia Have a Sequel?

Though there is no confirmation yet, makers have revealed that My Hero Academia has big announcements in store for the fans. Though the manga wrapped up the story pretty well, the ending has scope for an exciting future for the franchise.

