Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You, finally dropped its third season on August 1st! The show taught us the power of friendship, which turned shy girls into crazy romantics.

Set in Hokkaido, Kimi ni Todake is all about a high-school student named Sawako who looks a lot like Sadako from The Ring. But don’t let that fool you! She’s a sweetheart who just needs a little help. Kazehaya, the cool kid who likes her as she is, steps in and helps her grow.

With Season 3 hitting screens, fans are excited to unveil the magic of this show. If you’re a die-hard fan craving more, we’ve got you covered with top 6 shows similar to the romantic love story of Sawako that will keep you swooning!

6. Fruits Basket

Calling all anime fans! Remember the OG Fruits Basket? This anime TV series is a complete game changer for the Romantic genre. Fruit Basket is not just grandma’s shoujo anime but a lot of different things. Tooru Honda, is our OG heroine who’s been stealing the show with a mix of Kimi ni Todoke’s Sawako, but with way more grit. Watch as she navigates the crazy world of the Sohma family, breaking curses and winning hearts, one hug at a time. It’s a beautiful story about growth, friendship, and finding your place in the world.

Where to Watch: You may watch Fruit Basket on Crunchyroll, TV Tokyo, ABC3 in AU, and Funimation Channel in the US.

Total no of Episode: Total 63 episodes in 3 Seasons.

5. Say “I Love You”

Who says you need to be popular to capture hearts? Mei Tachibana, a shy and wounded soul, proves it wrong. The story is about a girl who’s stacked with emotions as she deals with her painful past and learns to trust again. Yamato, one of the smartest lad at her school turned out to be her hero in shining armor, slowly breaking down her walls. Their connection is raw, authentic, and a total tear-jerker. It’s like watching a fragile flower bloom under the right sunlight.

Where to Watch: You may watch Say “I Love You” on Crunchyroll, Tokyo MX, tvk, BS11, and AT-X.

Total no of Episode: Total 14 (13 + 1 OVA) in one season.

4. Skip and Loafer

Mitsumi Iwakura is your girl-next-door who dreams of living in a big city. The love-romantic series will teach you a valuable lesson by showing you how to reach your goals and find a place in a busy city. Sousuke, her laid-back confidante, adds the perfect balance of cool and calm. A mix of ‘Clueless’ and ‘Small Town Girl.’ With real bonds and heartwarming moments, this series is a fresh take on the whole ‘fish out of water’ theme. It feels like a warm hug on a cold day.

Where to Watch: You may watch Skip and Loafer on Crunchyroll, Tokyo MX, AT-X, HAB, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

Total no of Episode: Total 12 episodes in one season.

3. My Love Story!!

Who says looks matter? Not Takeo Gouda, that’s for sure! This heartwarming rom-com flips the script on the typical shoujo trope. Our hero is a gentle giant, not your poster boy heartthrob. It’s like a meteor hitting the earth when the cute little Rinko goes head over heels in love with him. It’s totally awesome! Self-worth, trust, and finding love in strange places are all themes in this story. It makes you feel a lot of different things, just like Kimi Ni Todoke, and it’s also very funny.

Where to Watch: You may watch My Love Story!! on Crunchyroll, NA: Anime Network, and SEA: Animax Asia.

Total no of Episode: Total 24 episodes in one season.

2. Horimiya

Forget the stereotypes! Horimiya is a new and refreshing romantic anime. Kyouko Hori, the famous girl with perfect grades, and Izumi Miyamura, the shy, lonely person with piercings? You wouldn’t bet on them together. But when they’re not together, they’re very different. The show is about being real, making friends, and realizing that your perfect picture may not be what it seems like. Also, don’t forget about the funny side characters who make the story even better.

Where to Watch: You may watch Horimiya on Crunchyroll.

Total no of Episode: 13 episodes in one season.

1. Tomo-Chan Is A Girl

Don’t be that shy girl who pines for her crush. It’s not the same with Tomo Aizawa! She’s a tomboy with a good heart, and she loves her best friend Jun like a pup. The catch is that he sees her as bro, not boo. The antics of Tomo and Jun, who doesn’t know what’s going on, make this cartoon a comedy goldmine. This is a new take on the relationship genre that shows love can be messy, funny, and worth it all.

Where to Watch: You may watch Tomo-Chan Is A Girl on Crunchyroll,.

Total no of Episode: 13 episodes in one season.

