There’s some exciting buzz for all Game of Thrones, and George R.R. Martin fans out there. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. might create a new movie set in the Game of Thrones universe. Nothing’s official yet; Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed a thing, and Deadline has no details on who’s involved creatively or how closely it might connect to the hit HBO series. But, fingers crossed, we might get another adventure in Westeros.

Game of Thrones was a massive hit for HBO, capturing audiences worldwide. Initially, the showrunners behind the series had plans to wrap up the story with a trilogy of movies, giving the franchise a big-screen sendoff. But HBO wasn’t on board—they preferred to bring it all to a close with a final season instead. Even George R.R. Martin was interested in a movie as early as 2014, with discussions floating around, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But, in the end, nothing ever came of it.

The road for Game of Thrones spin-offs hasn’t exactly been smooth. Besides the ideas we mentioned earlier, the Jon Snow spin-off stalled out, and a prequel with Naomi Watts never took off either. So, the franchise has had its fair share of dead ends. Not a most promising track record.

There’s still much to look forward to in the Game of Thrones universe. Another spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to arrive in 2025, though an exact release date hasn’t been nailed down yet. Plus, the prequel series House of the Dragon is already in its second season, so the franchise is expanding at a steady pace.

