Jenna Fischer has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades. She immortalized the role of Pam Beesly in NBC’s The Office and became a household name with the comedy show.

While she kept impressing the audience with her performances, the actress had to go through a tough time recently as she battled breast cancer, but fortunately, she has won over the disease and is cancer-free now. As Jenna Fischer continues to work and give memorable performances, let’s look at the wealth accumulated by the actress so far.

Jenna Fischer’s Net Worth

Jenna Fischer has an estimated net worth of $12 million, which her role in The Office has significantly contributed to. The actress starred in all nine seasons of the hit mockumentary sitcom between 2005 and 2013. At the show’s beginning, she was paid $20,000 per episode. Her salary was increased to $100,000 per episode in 2007 and then to $150,000 per episode. She earned approximately $4 million per season towards the show’s end.

Apart from The Office, Fischer has starred in numerous other shows and films, earning decent money from her roles. She started her career in 1998 with the film Channel 493 and went on to appear in movies like A Little Help, Blades of Glory, The Giant Mechanical Man, and the Mean Girls reboot. She was a part of the main cast of ABC’s Splitting Up Together and Sky’s You, Me and the Apocalypse on television. The actress also appeared in episodes like Six Feet Under, The Mysteries of Laura, Drunk History, The Grinder, and That ’70s Show.

Thanks to her massive fortune, Fischer could invest heavily in real estate. In 2002, she bought a home in Studio City, California, for $875,000 with her then-husband, James Gunn. Seven years later, she purchased another property in the same region for $1.83 million and sold it for $2 million in 2013. Fischer also bought a $1.9 million house in Glendale, California, in 2012 with her husband, Lee Kirk. The property is now estimated to be worth $3-4 million.

