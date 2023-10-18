The Office Reboot Finally Gets An Official Reaction From The NBC Showrunner, Greg Daniel Says "I'll Definitely Announce It" Since Fans Care A Lot

The Office is one of the most iconic series that ran for nine seasons, giving their fans a lifetime of memories. The show first aired in 2005 and ended in 2013. Off late, there have been rumors concerning the show’s reboot. The internet gave a mixed reaction to a possible reboot, but in the latest The Office, showrunner Greg Daniel has shared new insights. Scroll down to know the details.

The Office starred Steve Carell in the lead role along with Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer. The show also saw actors namely Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, and Phyllis Smith in supporting roles.

Speaking of The Office reboot, Greg Daniels recently gave a clarification on whether the iconic show will mark its return or not. According to Collider, the showrunner said that there’s still no definitive “yes” or “no.” However, he completely doesn’t discard the idea. “Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot,” said Daniels adding, “But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Apparently, Greg Daniels has been in talks with The Office’s original network, NBC for a potential reboot and if all goes well, it might be aired as an extension of the original series, exactly how The Mandalorian expands the Star Wars universe.

NBC’s mockumentary sitcom The Office also drew a slew of criticism over jokes that haven’t aged well and it would be interesting to see whether the reboot will fit the current standards or not. Also, there is no update if the original cast would return for the possible reboot.

Greg Daniels was also asked how social media and technology use might allow new storylines in a reboot. To this, Daniels quipped, “Yeah, it’s an interesting question. When you watch old movies it’s like a game to identify what wouldn’t work when everybody had a cell phone. You know what I mean?”

He added, “Like all the story moves of people like, ‘Oh, they just missed you. Oh, dang.’ Now maybe I’ll get on that boat and go to, you know, it’s just like, ‘Oh, how frustrating if you only had a cell phone.’ I mean, it’s an interesting question for sure.”

