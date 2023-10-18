Tom Hiddleston’s Loki season two is getting a tremendous response from the fans and from the critics. While the Marvel star is having a gala time playing the God of Mischief on the small screen, the actor almost played the role of Kang the Conqueror Variant. The final episode of season one of Loki introduced the MCU’s first Variant of Kang named He Who Remains. The role is now portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kang was also seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd in the lead role. Now, sharing big news with the fans, the executive producer of Loki season two, Kevin Wright, has revealed that Tom Hiddleston was considered for the role of Kang.

According to The Direct, while speaking to Den of Geek, Kevin Wright confirmed that there were “conversations about what if Loki was He Who Remains.” He continued, “We just thought [He Who Remains] would be a great title for the last man standing in the multiversal war. In the writers’ room, all ideas are on the table, and there were conversations about what if Loki was He Who Remains.” Let’s not forget that Loki and Sylvie are both Loki Variants and if Tom would have played the Kang variant He Who Remains, the season’s theme would then focus on the lead confronting themselves.

Take a look at Loki Season 2’s trailer:

Loki season 1 starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead already had multiple Lokis and therefore, it would not have been as much of a surprise. Also, if Loki would have played Kang then the finale would not have been as instrumental in setting up the Multiverse Saga and Ant-Man 3.

Kevin Wright also shared that conversations surrounding Loki playing He Who Remains “did not get very far” as it would have made the universe feel small.

He stated, “Those conversations didn’t get very far. I don’t think it even got to Tom [Hiddleston] because while there is something fun about that, and there are compelling aspects to it, it makes the universe feel small. So, it was always going to be He Who Remains, always a version of Kang.”

