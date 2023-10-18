Taylor Swift is one of the most famous singers globally, and with the immense popularity and love it offers, there also comes negativity, such as stalkers. The ‘Bad Blood’ singer – who is no stranger to dealing with such unwanted and obsessive attention, once had a man named Frank Andrew Hoover not only threaten to kill her over the music she released but also harm her family for the being’ the evil family of devil’ via emails.

Frank has been accused of stalking Swift a number of times. In November 2016, Hoover was arrested for violating Swift’s lifetime restraining order against him. Per this order, the Texas resident needed to stay at least 500 feet away from the Grammy-winning singer. The restraining order was filed after the stalker allegedly followed Swift’s motorcade from her concert at the Formula 1 race track to the airport, where a private jet was waiting for Swift and her family in October. Frank was reported 25 to 50 feet from Taylor’s car at the airport when bodyguards called the police. Austin police arrested him for repeated violation of the protective order.

Talking about the stalking and threatening emails, in January 2018, TMZ –citing an indictment and law enforcement sources, reported that Frank Andrew Hoover had been sending life-threatening emails to Taylor Swift’s family. Per the report, Frank Andrew Hoover sent several terrifying emails to the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer’s dad, Scott Swift, between May 2015 and Oct. 2016. Read on to know some of the fear-provoking emails he sent the family’s patriarch.

According to the 122-page indictment, one frightening email sent by this Taylor Swift stalker read, “Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus shit your daughter spread.” Another email sent by Frank Andrew Hoover to Tay’s father, Scott, read, “The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god.” As per the publication, a third email mentioned in the indictment had the alleged stalker writing, “This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me.” One email simply said, “Go to hell, Swift.” Hoover also allegedly told Scott, “Enjoy the brain aneurysms and death.”

When prosecutors uncovered these threatening emails, Hoover faced new charges, wherein he pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating the order. He was then sentenced to 10 years probation and having his whereabouts monitored by GPS for at least the first year. Frank was ordered to stay at least a mile from Taylor Swift and her family in the new order. Frank Andrew Hoover was also made to complete psychological testing, attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms, and undergo random drug testing. In the event he violates once again, Frank could reportedly be immediately tossed behind bars.

Over the year, Swift – who is now allegedly dating NFL star Travis Kelce, has had many stalkers, including a 59-year-old man in New Hampshire who claimed to be her boyfriend.

The pop sensation is currently on cloud nine as her recent release – Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is impressive at the box office.

