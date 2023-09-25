Hollywood writers and studios have reached a tentative common ground to finally end the strike, which has been going on for weeks. Amid the latest reports, it has been suggested that The Office will return to the small screens with a reboot. If all goes well, Greg Daniels will proceed with the reboot. Now, no matter how exciting the news is, it appears that most The Office fans were not elated with the latest reports. They soon took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with many saying they need original content. Scroll down to read the details.

The Office ran for nine seasons in the US and featured Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and Leslie David Baker among a few others in prominent roles. The Office soon gained cult status after it first aired on NBC in March 2005. The final episode was aired in May 2013.

Speaking of the latest, it has been reported that screenwriter, television producer and director Greg Daniels might come on board for The Office reboot. The original The Office aired in the United Kingdom for a mere two seasons and the US adaptation worked better and went on to win several awards. Daniels previously said that he did not have time to make a reboot but apparently, things changed in March 2022. He later admitted that he might approach the reboot like The Mandalorian was an extension of Star Wars. “But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell,” said Daniels earlier.

Social media users were quick to react to The Office getting a reboot. One user sarcastically said, “Pls keep the strike going,” as another mentioned, “Please just stop with the reboots/remakes. I’m tired.” One person added, “We need good original content.”

The next one commented, “Can the writers strike agreement include coming up with original ideas? Meanwhile, another chimed in, “I speak for everyone when I say LET THE GOOD THINGS REST.”

An individual tweeted, “Don’t mess this up too,” as another claimed, “They’re gonna ruin it.” And, one person concluded, “We need good new original content not recycled content.”

Do you want The Office reboot?

