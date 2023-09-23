HBO’s Game Of Thrones began a global phenomenon when the fantasy drama television series hit the screen in April 2011. Throughout its eight seasons, the show received much love as well as criticism for its different storylines and scenes. One of the scenes that earned the backlash of the public was the r*pe scene in Season 5, Episode 6.

Titled ‘Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken,’ this episode saw Iwan Rheon’s villainous Ramsay Bolton r*pe Sophie Stark’s Sansa Stark on their wedding night. Not only did he s*xually assault her, but he did so in front of Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy, aka Reek, and forced him to watch it all. In a past conversation, Iwan opened up about filming the disturbing scene and called it ‘the worst day of my career.’ Read on to know all he had to say.

Talking about the Game Of Thrones Season 5, Episode 6 scene – where his character Ramsay r*pes Sansa, Iwan Rheon told Metro.co.uk, “That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully.”

Further elaborating on this Game Of Thrones r*pe scene, Iwan Rheon continued, “They didn’t sensationalise it or anything. It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career.” He added, “Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting, it’s not real. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day.”

Iwan Rheon added, “This is something that we shouldn’t even have to worry about, because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world but unfortunately it does.”

