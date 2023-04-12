American mockumentary sitcom The Office has a huge fanbase, and many of them still watch re-runs of it almost a decade since its last episode aired (the final episode was telecast on May 16, 2013). The show made many actors household names like Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), B. J. Novak (Ryan Howard) and more.

While the show may have gone off the air, the actors still have fans going gaga over them. But, Wilson’s recent flight proved other. The actor was ignored by his co-passenger in favour of watching his show. Scroll below to see the hilarious video and read fans’ reactions to it.

Sharing the video captured by Rainn Wilson to social media, Instagram page Pubity captioned it, “The Office star, 57, captured a funny moment during his plane ride when his seatmate appeared to be watching the hit NBC series, completely unaware that Dwight Schrute himself was sitting in the seat next to him.”

The text on the video shared by The Office star Rainn Wilson read, “When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are….” Check out the in-flight video here:

Commenting on the video, one wrote, “The man is enjoying his meal and a bit of tv, minding his business. Can’t blame him.”

Another joked, “Imagine he started to lean in real close *standard Dwight behaviour* and says “if Dunder Mifflin was under my regime it would still be here.”

A third added, “I hope he said hi after”

A fourth advised, “Tap him – show your face – make this guys life.” One shared their hopes writing, “I wish this can happen to me but with a Cast from FRIENDS”

Justifying why Rainn Wilson’s seatmate failed to recognize him, one internet user wrote, “To be fair… The mask + his face changed A LOT since The Office aired. I wouldn’t recognize him either like this.”

Another added, “Prolly cuz half your face is covered” A third commented, “Well maybe if you took that stupid f*cking mask off…. Someone might recognize you.

Would you have recognized Rainn Wilson if you were in the passanger’s place, or would you continue watching The Office and eating your meal? Let us know in the comments.

