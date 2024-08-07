As soon as House of the Dragon season 2 dropped its finale, the Game of Thrones franchise shared a glimpse of another spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The first look of the prequel series was shown among other promos of highly-anticipated new series including Dune and The Penguin, and the return of The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promo, Peter Claffey is introduced as Ser Duncan the Tall, accompanied by clips of sword fighting and recognizable Game of Thrones scenery.

The spinoff series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg and will be adapted into a TV series of six episodes. The show is expected to take place between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. According to the executive producer Ryan Condal, the Tales of Dunk and Egg concerns “small folk who suffer at the hands of the game of Thrones as it’s played by the nobles.”

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming spinoff to the Game of Thrones show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release Date

As of now, no official release date has been set, but the spinoff series is expected to release in 2025.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast

The cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has confirmed Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, and Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle.

The show will be directed by Sarah Adina Smith, known for Lessons in Chemistry and Hanna. Alongside Smith, Owen Harris, known for Black Mirror, will also direct and executive produce the first three episodes. As for the writer and executive producer, Martin has taken part alongside Condal, Ira Parker, Vince Gerardis, and Srah Bradshaw.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Plot

Based on the novel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdom, the show takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows “a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” as per HBO synopsis.

The synopsis continues, “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The Tales of Dunk and Egg is set in the same world as A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin.

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Star Melissa Reeves Once Received Death Threats Over Her Support For Chick-fil-A Who Donated To Anti-LGBTQ+ Rights: “Shutting Down This Twitter Account”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News