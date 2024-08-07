Kit Harington got the role of his lifetime as Jon Snow in the HBO series Game of Thrones. It was not just a show but a pop culture phenomenon. The GOT makers disappointed the fans with the ending, and they still coaxed them for that. Now, with the House of the Dragon bringing in the same energy and enthusiasm among fans, the GOT nostalgia creeps in. Amidst that, Kit has revealed he would never watch the GOT prequel. The Season 2 finale aired past Sunday.

The HBO series was based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, while the latest House of the Dragon series is based on his Fire and Blood series. Kit’s character, Jon Snow, was one of the main leads, alongside Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. It was later revealed on the show that Jon was also a Targaryen. The HBO series began in 2011 and finished in 2019.

While speaking about the House of the Dragon in a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington revealed that he might never watch the prequel. He was promoting Season 3 of HBO’s Industry when he shared his take on it. Kit said, “I just can’t watch it.”

Kit Harington continued, “I think for me it’s just I’ve spent too long there. And I wish them all the best, and I hope I hear it’s wonderful and going really well. But I don’t think I’ll ever watch that show, and I don’t think I’ll watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again for a few years.”

The netizens feel it might be because of the way Game of Thrones ended, as one user wrote, “A long-winded way of saying , “I’m pissed they didn’t like my SNOW script and went another direction.”

Another said, “I don’t blame him. The GOT producers should have created a show around John Snow to capitalize on the success of the character and the love for him.”

Followed by one saying, “Ig he’s still pissed about the Game of Thrones ending…”

A fan asked, “Why he so sour ? I guess I understand.”

Another quipped, “He still hasn’t moved on from that S8 finale I guess.”

Followed by one saying, “They literally traumatized Kit and Emilia with that season.”

And, “He took it bad it ended.”

In March last year, Kit Harington reportedly told Extra TV that he watched some of the House of the Dragon series and loved it; however, it was still hard for him to watch it fully fledged.

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon Season 2, is streaming on Max.

