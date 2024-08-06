House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale: Game of Thrones’ Three-Eyed Raven Shocks Fans With Unexpected Cameo, Confirming An Old Theory

House of the Dragon never shies away from referencing Game of Thrones in its narrative. After mentioning the ‘prince that was promised’ several times, the HBO series had another callback to its predecessor in the season 2 finale.

In the episode, Daemon Targaryen has his final vision at Harrenhal upon touching the weirwood tree and gets to see the events of Game of Thrones, particularly a young version of the Three-Eyed Raven, which finally confirms the identity of the greenseer.

Daemon’s Vision in House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Confirms Three-Eyed Raven’s Identity

While we did get to see the Three-Eyed Raven multiple times in GOT, the show never really delved into his origin and did not reveal who he was before he became the greenseer. In the novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, there have been hints about the Three-Eyed Raven’s actual name, but the books also do not explicitly talk about his real identity.

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, Daemon’s vision showcases a young man being a part of the weirwood tree, and having a raven-shaped birthmark on his face. The man, with Targaryen-like looks, happens to be Brynden Rivers. Brynden was one of the bastards of King Aegon IV Targaryen, the 11th King to sit on the Iron Throne, long after the events of the Dance of the Dragons.

Brynden Rivers is confirmed to be the Three-Eyed Raven as he was the only man in Westeros history with a raven-like mark on his face, which earned him the nickname ‘Bloodraven’. Though Brynden was loyal to House Targaryen, he was sent to the wall by King Aegon V. He joined the Night’s Watch at the same time as Maester Aemon from GOT, who eventually became the Lord Commander and later guided Jon Snow.

Brynden, on the other hand, got lost beyond the wall and turned into the Three-Eyed Raven, eventually choosing Bran Stark as his successor. Fans had long theorised that Bloodraven was the Three-Eyed Raven, considering that in the book A Dance with Dragons, the old greenseer revealed his name as ‘Brynden.’ He also told Bran that he has ‘a thousand eyes and one,’ which is the name of a song dedicated to Bloodraven. By confirming the Three-Eyed Raven’s identity, House of the Dragon has finally legitimised the theory.

