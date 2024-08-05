House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Ending Explained: The Armies Are Marching

House Of The Dragon Season 2 has reached its conclusion with the release of its eighth and final episode. While there wasn’t a lot of dragon action in the finale, it did portray several dramatic events that will change the course of the Targaryen Civil War.

From Daemon finally raising an army in the name of Rhaenyra to Tyland Lannister’s amusing adventure in Essos, the season finale had several memorable moments, which ended with armies of different houses marching forward for an epic war. Here is the ending of House Of The Dragon Season 2 finale, explained.

Is Alicent Ready to Sacrifice Aegon?

At the end of the episode, Rhaenyra gets a surprise visit from Alicent, who is willing to leave all the mess behind and escape the war with her daughter. She even tells Rhaenyra that she is ready to accept her as the Queen and put an end to all the bloodshed, an offer Rhaneyra had made to her at the beginning of the season.

However, Rhaenyra reaffirms that she can not be the Queen until Aegon lives, and she will have a son for a son if Alicent wants her freedom. Surprisingly, Alicent does not take a stand for her son and tells Rhaenyra that she is done with all the plotting and just wants her freedom back, seemingly agreeing to sacrifice her son. It will now be interesting to see if Alicent ends up having a hand in the murder of Aegon for her own sake.

Where are Larys and Aegon Headed?

In the end, when we see montages of armies, Larys and Aegon are seen moving out of King’s Landing with a secret entourage. Larys is taking Aegon to Essos, as he earlier suggested the King lies low for a while until the dust settles in the capital city. Aegon, facing danger not only from Rhaenyra but also from his brother, chooses to accept Larys’ plan and escapes the city to save his life. It seems to be a fair decision, considering that his mother is now also after his life.

Which Armies Are Seen in the End of House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8?

The episode’s ending sets up the battles that are going to be featured in season 3 as troops of various houses are seen pacing. The Hightower army is seen with the dragon Tessarion, bonded with Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron. Meanwhile, Jason Lannister leads his soldiers to the Red Fork, and the Winter Wolves, sent by Lord Cregan Stark of Winterfell, head to the Riverlands through The Twins. At the same time, Tyland Lannister arrives back in Westeros with Admiral Lohar on the Triarchy’s warships, and Corlys and Alyn of Hull lead the Velaryon fleet.

