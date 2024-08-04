Twisters, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will allegedly hit the OTT platforms this month, even before it completes one month in the theatres. The movie exceeded the industry’s expectations and opened with a bang at the box office. Despite the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie is holding its own at the box office. Scroll below to find when and where it is reportedly coming.

About the movie-

Lee Isaac Chung directed the 2024 movie, and the screenplay was by Mark L. Smith, based on Joseph Kosinski‘s story. It is the stand-alone sequel to the 1996 movie Twister. It received positive reviews from the critics and is still doing stable business. It features Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane.

The story of Twisters follows clashing groups of storm chasers who investigate the tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. The official synopsis of the movie states, “Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years, now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens, the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew; the more dangerous, the better.”

Twisters at the box office-

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Twisters opened with $81.25 million on its debut weekend. At the North American box office, it has reached a $179.43 million cume and $66.1 million cume overseas. Together, the domestic and overseas numbers have reached a worldwide collection of $245.53 million.

Twisters on OTT –

For the uninitiated, Twisters was released in the US on July 19 and is now reportedly set to make its OTT debut. According to When To Stream, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ movie will arrive on Apple, Amazon, and Google on August 19. It is available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video for $24.99.

Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Amblin Entertainment made the movie. However, Universal Pictures has neither announced nor confirmed this digital release of Twisters.

TWISTERS (2024)

Streaming: August 13, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#Twisters

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/D2Qz2IILfR — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) August 3, 2024

