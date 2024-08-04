Zac Efron suffered a health scare in Spain after a little swimming pool accident. It is not the first time the actor faced an accident that left his fans worried. Today we brought you three incidents when Zac made the headlines for his health scare including the most recent one. Keep scrolling for more.

Zac came under a lot of heat when his facial appearance changed and he had to explain how it happened. He became a household name after appearing in Disney’s The High School Musical franchise. The actor has won a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting the Netflix travel show Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Last year, Friends star Matthew Perry passed away in his jacuzzi, leaving the entire fandom in shock. For the unversed, Zac played a young Perry in 17 Again, and this must have surely brought back memories of his death as the media reported Efron’s pool accident. The fans must have been worried about their favorite celeb. Luckily, it was nothing major, as per reports.

Here are three times Zac Efron made headlines with his accident news-

Swimming Pool Incident-

According to People’s report, Zac Efron was taken to the hospital in Ibiza, Spain, as a precautionary measure after he underwent a minor accident in a pool, where he went for a dip. His rep told the media outlet that it was a just a minor swimming pool incident. The 17 Again actor was found in the pool by his two workers, who then pulled him out. He was released from the hospital soon. Earlier this week, Zac shared the stage with Martin Garix. As per the Hindustan Times report, he was in Europe for the Paris Olympics 2024 and planned to vacation in Spain.

Jaw-Breaking Accident –

A few years ago, Zac Efron appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show as per US Weekly, where he shared another ‘gnarly’ accident when he broke his jaw. Zac Efron said, “I was running through my house, and I slipped and fell on my face. I have a fountain in my house. That’s kind of dope, right? So I was running through and slipped on water and hit my chin on the fountain in my house. It’s not a big fountain, but it’s a fountain in my house.” He added, “It was pretty gnarly. I was drinking foods for six weeks — only liquid foods. It sucked. I lost, like, 10-12 pounds.”

Near-Death Accident-

Zac Efron faced another near-death experience while doing The Greatest Showman, which also starred Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. At the Graham Norton Show, Efron said, “I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic, so it turned out to be quite dangerous.” He added, “I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire, and narrowly missed death.”

Zac Efron is doing fine as per reports and that is what matters to the fans. Further details about the swimming pool incident has not yet been revealed by his reps.

