Matthew Perry passed away most tragically on October 28, 2023. He was found dead inside the hot tub of his Los Angeles house. While the investigation is still underway, new details have revealed his bank balance at the time of death, along with the new beneficiaries. Scroll below for all the details!

There has been a lot of controversy revolving around the death of Matthew. Initially, it was revealed that his death occurred due to the “acute effects of ketamine. ” He had been receiving ketamine-assisted psychotherapy sessions to treat anxiety at the time of his death. But the last session happened weeks before, and ketamine has a half-life of 3-4 hours, which began an investigation into how he obtained such high doses of the drug that led to his death. There were also reportedly no illegal substances found at his house by the officials.

Matthew Perry’s bank balance at the time of his death

People has now obtained an inventory and appraisal document filed by Lisa Ferguson, one of the trustees of the Friends star’s estate. At the time of his death, Matthew Perry reportedly had $1,596,914.47 in his personal bank account.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Matthew Perry had a whopping fortune of $120 million. His bank balance is only about 1.32% of that sum. It is said that many of his assets have not been filed. However, as revealed previously in his will, the majority of his belongings were placed in a trust.

In 2009, Matthew Perry created a document that stated he wanted to leave all his belongings in the Alvy Singer Living Trust, which is said to be named after Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall. Details of the assets have not been revealed.

Who is the beneficiary of Matthew Perry’s belongings?

As per the development, Matthew Perry has named his father, John Perry, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, as the beneficiaries of his trust. Additionally, Half-sister Caitlin Morrison and Rachel Dunn are also listed as beneficiaries.

Say tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Snoop Dogg’s 1992: Everything You Need To Know About The Action Crime Thriller Starring Tyrese Gibson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News