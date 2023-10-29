Matthew Perry, who is most prominently known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom ‘Friends,’ was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 54. According to media reports, Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house by first responders who were unable to revive him. His death was confirmed by Capt. Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide division.

Matthew’s death has sent shockwaves worldwide. His friends, fans, and colleagues from across the world are currently paying heart-wrenching tributes to the actor on social media. Amid the state of mourning, Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Marie, and his step-father, Keith Morrison have arrived at his home in Los Angeles.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, multiple helicopters whirred above the Friends star’s home as his family joined the journalists and LAPD officers on the scene. When media reached out to his grief-stricken step-father Morrison, he refused to comment.

Matthew Perry’s father, 82, was the first one to arrive at his son’s LA home in a devastated state, and he was later joined by his former wife and Perry’s mom, Suzane, and her husband Morrison. A white tent has also been erected next to the swimming pool and hot tub in the backyard, as per DailyMail.

The saddening paparazzi pictures of Matthew’s shattered parents are now widely being circulated on social media, which have attracted netizens’ criticism. Many internet users slammed the now-viral pictures saying the heartbroken family should be allowed to grieve in peace, and should not be held accountable for answering the media’s questions.

One enraged fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the photos and wrote, “Wtf is wrong with the paparazzi?! Following a man around just after his CHILD has passed away. I am beyond disgusted. RIP Matthew Perry and I am so sorry to his family!”

“Media, please leave his mother and stepdad alone. Let them comprehend what has happened,” wrote another user.

In this difficult time, we stand by Matthew Perry’s parents, family, friends, and fans.

Goodbye, Chandler Bing!

