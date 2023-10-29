It has been a heartbreaking morning when we all had to deal with a personal loss. Passing away of Matthew Perry. An actor par excellence who let his on-screen identity, Chandler Bing, overshadow him throughout his life. He was Chandler, the friend we never had, and as all of us mourn his loss, we would want you to assure us that we are in this together.

James Corden once, during his reunion with the Friends cast at the end, asked a very simple question, “Who will be the Friend who will always be there for you when the rain starts to fall?” It was endearing when everyone at a jiffy pointed out at Chandler, only moving to others later. It was a reflex. Being Chandler was not easy, but being the best friend Chandler, was a cakewalk for him.

Matthew Perry might have had a struggling life, but it never reflected on Chandler Bing. He was a seasoned actor with a great defense, for sure. Chan was indeed our best friend for life. The one friend we could rely upon forever. The friend who made sure that when he moved his home to build a family, he had a room for Joey in his new place ‘coz where else would he go.

Friends are Family, Period!

Most of us learned this phrase not while growing up but after watching the American sitcom, which, by the way, came very late for the rest of the world, mostly with the internet boom and much later with the OTTs making their way in normal lives. We still binge it, still love it, still laugh with it, still cry with it, and most importantly, we still live with it. Chandler was the first friend who felt like a family. He came through our lives only to make us get better and closer with our friends, making them into Framily.

While Matthew Perry as Chandler was the friend we never had, he definitely made us learn how to be that friend for someone. We tried and tried, failed, and looked up to him and tried again. However, it would never be the same again, with Matthew leaving us forever.

The reason Chandler was so loved was because all of us killed our delusional antics about having him as a best friend, making ourselves believe that he was not imaginary. He lives as Matthew Perry in the real world. But suddenly, with the star passing away, it feels like a personal loss. While Chandler still lives every day, smiling back at us, making us a promise, we all somewhere know that he is gone. It would be heartbreaking to watch him every day.

The.One.Where.I.Met.Chandler.Bing.

It was a hard day when I first met Chandler Bing. It was just a random day for a struggling teenager who wanted to be alone and not trust anyone after a heartbreaking betrayal from a Friend. And then he dropped in, making me smile after days and making me want to make Friends in life, Friends who stay there for life. Dear Chandler, Thank You for making me believe that if you try right and if you try hard, you can have the best people to hang out with. Sometimes even better than our families whom we didn’t choose, and thank you for giving us the courage to choose our Friends and turn them into Families!

Dear Joey, Stay Strong, We’ll Get Through This

For once, we must Thank God that Friends is an imaginary world. For once, we must Thank God that Joey isn’t for real. He only had Chandler. The one whom he let go even after he goofed up with his sister! The one whom he punished after goofing up with his girlfriend, but then realizing they’ll end up better, he let it go. The one who moved away and came back to him, proving him true love exists. The one who made us believe bromance >>> romance. The one who called himself disgusting to keep Chandler and Monica’s romance a secret. Probably the hardest thing he had to do after sharing his food! Oh, Thank God, that Joey doesn’t exist.

Dear Fans, We Know How You Feel

If there would have been a competition for who’s the biggest fan of Matthew Perry, we are sure it would have been a world festival. Not all rule hearts the way he ruled. He lived a million lives, and he will continue to live a million lives today, tomorrow, and every day with each of his fans, who at the moment are at a loss but definitely know how to come out of this because this is what all of us have learned from Chandler over the years. Remember when he said, “We swallow our feelings, even if it means we’re unhappy forever. Sound good?”

I guess, like Chandler, we all are hopeless and awkward and desperate for love. Or maybe We all are Chandler Bing. We all make jokes when we’re uncomfortable.

Good Bye, Matthew Perry. We’ll meet you every day and make sure Chandler lives.

Rest In Humor!

