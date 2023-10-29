We’re still in disbelief that our favorite Friends star, Matthew Perry, is no more. The actor who played the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom reportedly passed away after drowning in the jacuzzi of his LA home. He had previously survived death after spending almost five months in the hospital after a colon burst. Scroll below for details as we revisit one of the most tragic phases of his life.

Fans would know that Matthew was going through the most difficult time in his personal life while he was at the peak of success in the professional world as Chandler Bing in Friends. He shared some insights in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022, where he spoke about his addiction struggles. He tried all he could in his life to get sober, and that included as many as 65 detox sessions and spending a whopping sum of $9 million.

At the age of 49, Matthew Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation and his colon burst after excessive use of opioid drugs. He was rushed to hospital and battled his survival, spending two weeks in a coma and as many as five months at the hospital recovering from the tragic incident.

Matthew Perry had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and was told by the doctor that if he did drugs again, he would have to use it for his lifetime. That remained his constant reminder to stay sober.

Talking about the same, Matthew had told People at that time, “The doctors told my family that I had a two percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

But Matthew Perry did! He intended to live longer and did all in his abilities to stay sober. We lost a shining star today, and it’s going to take a while to process the loss.

Matthew played the role of Chandler Bing in Friends from 1994-2004. He settles down with Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, in the season finale.

Friends also starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Lisa Kudrow. The cast members share a great bond in real life, and none of the leading members have broken the silence on Matthew’s death yet.

