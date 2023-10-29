Matthew Perry had a life very different from Chandler Bing. While his Friends character ultimately settled with his best friend Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox), he was struggling to find his better half in real life. Despite some high-profile relationships and his last broken engagement with Molly Hurwitz, he was finally ready for commitment, but destiny had its own plans. Scroll below for details as we recall when he recently expressed his wish to become a father.

His first high-profile relationship was with Julia Roberts. She even appeared in the Friends Season 2, ‘The One After the Superbowl: Part 2’ episode as Susie Moss. The duo spent the 1996 New Year’s together, but Matthew pulled the plug because he felt he wasn’t enough! He dated a few other women over the years before his relationship with Molly Hurwitz in 2019.

Matthew Perry got engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but he later confessed that he could barely remember anything since he was high on hydrocodone. The couple parted ways in 2021, and the Friends star admitted that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

It was in December 2022 that Matthew said he was finally ready to welcome love and wanted to settle down in his life. He did have his insecurities because of the addiction struggles he’s gone through almost all of his life, but he was embracing his phase of sobriety. During the conversation with People, our Chandler Bing was sure about what he wanted in his life partner.

He shared, “Somebody who’s self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily, especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me. A sense of humor, beautiful inside and out, caring. This is really important, somebody who can have a back and forth with me.”

During the conversation, Matthew Perry added he couldn’t “wait to be a dad.” He said, “I think I’d be great. I really do. I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.” He further said, “The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me.”

We’re heartbroken that Matthew‘s wish to become a father couldn’t be fulfilled. He’s gone too soon, but he’ll always remain in our hearts as the one who’s been there when the rain starts to fall.

Matthew Perry was found dead in his LA home on Saturday morning. Reports suggest it was a case of apparent drowning, and officials did not suspect any foul play. His father, John Bennett Perry, was spotted arriving at his house a while back.

Sending love, prayers, and strength to Matthew’s family.

