Lionsgate has gone into the 1990s to bring a crime thriller to the screens. The company has confirmed the release date of the movie, 1992, directed by Ariel Vromen which features an A-list cast.

The official synopsis as per IMDb reads, “A shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.”

Here’s everything you need to know about 1992.

1992 Release Date

The crime thriller is confirmed to arrive in theaters on August 30 this year.

1992 Cast

1992 stars Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson as Mercer, Scott Eastwood as Riggin Bigby, and the late Ray Liotta as Lowell in his final movie role. In addition to them, the movie also stars Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov.

Liotta died in May 2022 after suffering from heart and respiratory issues. He starred in several projects before his death including Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, Black Bird, and also received an Emmy nomination for Black Bird.

The movie is directed by Ariel Vromen and Snoop Dogg is featured as the executive producer through his Death Row Pictures Production company. The screenplay is written by Sascha Penn, and the producers are Vromen, Penn, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, and Adam Kolbrenner.

1992 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of 1992 here:

1992 Plot

Set against the backdrop of the 1992 L.A. uprising, Mercer is trying to rebuild his life and mend his relationship with his son. Simultaneously, another father and son are testing their strained relationship with a risky heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum from Mercer’s workplace. As tension escalates and chaos engulfs Los Angeles, both families reach a breaking point when their paths cross.

Reflecting on the movie, Dogg said, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic. But as things in my life were coming together, everything in L.A. was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the ’90s, ya dig?”

