Anupam Kher took over the directorial hat for the Hindi drama, Tanvi The Great. It was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025, alongside the blockbuster Saiyaara. Unfortunately, Iain Glen co-starrer is struggling to drive audience in theatres and will be a box office bomb. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report!

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection

The pre-release buzz for the drama, starring Anupam Kher in the lead, was low. Things got more challenging, and it opened alongside Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, which stole all the limelight. It still managed to add 40 lakhs to its box office collection on day 1. It showcased decent growth during the first weekend, but things went downhill with the initiation of the working days.

In the nine days of its theatrical run, Tanvi The Great has accumulated 2.03 crore net, as per Sacnilk. On the second Saturday, it earned only 4 lakhs, despite the weekend boost. The critic reviews remained mixed, which has impacted the word-of-mouth. There’s barely any hope left as Son Of Sardaar 2 is set to arrive in theatres on August 1, 2025.

Take a look at the detailed day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 40 lakhs

Day 2: 55 lakhs

Day 3: 65 lakhs

Day 4: 12 lakhs

Day 5: 11 lakhs

Day 6: 8 lakh

Day 7: 6 lakh

Day 8: 2 lakh

Day 9: 4 lakh

Total: 2.03 crores

Tanvi The Great vs Anupam Kher’s last directorial

Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagadish back in 2002. It featured a stellar cast of Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma. Made on a budget of 13 crores, it unfortunately emerged a disaster with lifetime collections of 6.15 crores.

Even to match Om Jai Jagadish, Tanvi The Great needs a jump of 203%, which is impossible now. Anupam Kher’s second directorial outing is also a disaster at the box office.

Tanvi The Great Box Office Summary (9 days)

India net: 2.03 crores

India gross: 2.39 crores

Verdict: Flop

