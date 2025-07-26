We’re just six days away from the big release of Son Of Sardaar 2. After the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn returns with another sequel to his successful film, and expectations are high. Unfortunately, the way things are proceeding, it seems the film won’t reach its potential and will settle for a much lower score. On the brighter side, it will likely enter Mrunal Thakur’s top three openers at the Indian box office.

The upcoming Bollywood comedy was initially scheduled to release on July 25, but due to Saiyaara’s unprecedented success, the makers decided to postpone their release, and now the film is arriving on August 1. Amid the underwhelming buzz, the makers had a chance to increase the excitement by releasing a strong promotional asset, but they failed to do so.

Son Of Sardaar 2 to register an underwhelming start at the Indian box office

Son Of Sardaar 2 initially had an edge due to the sequel factor, but it didn’t stay the same, as no song or trailer managed to elevate the hype. The makers dropped two trailers of the film, and neither of them created an impact. So, the initial expectations of 15 crore+ start are now gone, and in the current phase, the biggie might struggle to go beyond the 10 crore mark.

Set to be Mrunal Thakur’s 3rd biggest opener

For Mrunal Thakur, Son Of Sardaar 2 would still rake in the third-highest day 1 collection at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Batla House is her top opener with 15.55 crore net, followed by Super 30’s 11.75 crore net. The Family Star is her third biggest opener with 5.75 crore net, which the Ajay Devgn starrer will comfortably surpass.

Take a look at Mrunal Thakur’s top openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Batla House – 15.55 crores Super 30 – 11.75 crores The Family Star – 5.75 crores Hi Nanna – 4.9 crores Jersey (Hindi remake) – 4 crores

More about the film

Son Of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Son Of Sardaar (2012). It also features Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, and others in key roles.

