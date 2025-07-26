Saiyaara has entered its second week on a rocking note. It’s like the working days have no impact on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer, which is on a record-breaking spree. The romantic musical drama has now axed Raid 2 and is already on the way to emerge as the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 box office report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara earned 18.50 crores on day 8. It witnessed a negligible dip of 5.12% compared to Day 7’s 19.50 crores. There’s literally a freeway at the ticket windows with no new release this Friday, and Mohit Suri’s directorial made the most of the situation!

After 8 days, the net collection in India stands at 193.75 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings are 228.62 crores. Today, Saiyaara will officially enter the 200 crore club, marking one of the fastest double centuries in Bollywood’s history!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Day 7 – 19.50 crores

Day 8 – 18.50 crores

Total – 193.75 crores

Saiyaara beats Raid 2 at the Indian box office

In only 8 days, Saiyaara has beaten the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which accumulated 179.30 crores at the box office. That’s not it; it is already eyeing becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film by surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (198.41 crores). However, the #1 spot will be out of reach as Chhaava reigns in the 600 crore club.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Saiyaara: 193.75 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.50 crores

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (8 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 193.75 crores

India gross: 228.62 crores

ROI: 330.55%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Are Ready To Give Bollywood Its First 100 Crore Opener!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News