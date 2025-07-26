After the historic success of Pushpa 2, Fahadh Faasil has returned to the big screen. Post Pushpa 2’s jaw-dropping box office run, the actor was missing from the limelight, and now, after a gap of six months, he has come up with his brand new release. Yes, we’re talking about Maareesan, which isn’t a big film but rooted and totally content-driven.

Fans of FaFa were eagerly waiting for it, and as usual, the actor hasn’t disappointed a bit. However, at ticket windows, the film has registered a slow start. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception of the film

Apart from Fahadh, the film also features Vadivelu. Released yesterday (July 25), the Kollywood comedy crime thriller opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, with the leading cast getting praised for their strong performances. Even among the moviegoers, word-of-mouth is mainly on the favorable side. Such a reception might help the film in the long run.

How much did Maareesan earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Maareesan started its ride with the occupancy of just 10% in the morning shows yesterday. There was a growth of up to 17% in the afternoon shows, followed by similar occupancy in the evening shows. In the night shows, the film displayed a significant growth by registering an occupancy of 30%.

Overall, Maareesan had an occupancy of 18% on day 1, which resulted in a collection of 75 lakh net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 88 lakh gross.

2nd lowest start for Fahadh Faasil post-COVID

With such a start, the film has recorded the second-lowest opening for Fahadh Faasil in the post-COVID era. It just surpassed Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’s 55 lakh.

Take a look at the openings of Fahadh Faasil’s post-COVID releases:

Pushpa 2: The Rule – 179.25 crores Pushpa: The Rise – 45.78 crores Vikram – 32.05 crores Vettaiyan – 31.7 crores Maamannan – 8.5 crores Aavesham – 3.65 crores Bougainvillea – 3.3 crores Malayankunju – 1.5 crores Dhoomam – 90 lakh Maareesan – 75 lakh Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum – 55 lakh

