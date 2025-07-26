Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others in key roles, failed miserably at the Indian box office on its second day. After a flying start, everything boiled down to the content the following day, and it seems that the verdict is already out. Considering poor reviews and feedback, a fall was expected, but the extent of the drop has sent shockwaves across the industry. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

Pawan Kalyan’s stardom helps the film take a solid start

Riding high on Pawan’s stardom, the magnum opus attracted impressive pre-sales for premieres and the opening day. Even through the over-the-counter ticket sales, it enjoyed a solid response on the opening day. This resulted in a record-breaking start for the actor. However, the film nosedived on a regular working Friday (July 25).

Hari Hara Veera Mallu crashes at the Indian box office on day 2

With a massive fall in occupancies throughout the day, it was evident that Hari Hara Veera Mallu would suffer a huge setback, and that’s exactly what happened, with 8 crores coming on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 1’s 34.75 crores (excluding premieres), the drop is 76.97%. It’s now clear the film is heading towards a disastrous outcome.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 55.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days, of which the premiere shows contributed 12.75 crore net. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 65.49 crore gross.

Day-wise breakdown:

  • Premieres – 12.75
  • Day 1 – 34.75 crores
  • Day 2 – 8 crores

Total –55.50 crores

Scores lowest day 2 among Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases

By scoring a disappointing 8 crores on the second day, the period action drama has achieved an undesirable feat for Pawan Kalyan of registering the lowest day 2 collection for the actor in the post-COVID era. For the unversed, all his post-COVID releases scored above 15 crores on their second day.

Day 2 collection of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases:

  1. Bheemla Nayak – 19.73 crores
  2. Bro – 17.05
  3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 8 crores

Please note that we haven’t included Vakeel Saab in the list as it was released before the second wave of COVID-19.

