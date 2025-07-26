Yesterday (July 25), we finally got to see the much-awaited trailer of War 2. Amid the high-voltage with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, cinephiles were eager to see who would take the lead in the pre-release battle. While the makers of Coolie have already dropped songs, they kept the trailer for later, and it is to be unveiled soon. On the other hand, the makers of the War sequel have taken the lead by releasing their important asset first. Let’s find out how it impacted the box office potential of the film’s day 1 collection!

As we all know, the trailer of a particular film is the most important promotional asset, which can make or break things. While the hype before the trailer is always essential, the promo does the job of creating excitement around the release. In the case of the upcoming Bollywood spy action thriller, things look like a mixed bag if we consider the reactions of the neutral audience.

The trailer receives mixed reactions

Regarding the trailer, War 2 has received mixed reactions from neutrals. While there’s nothing bad about the trailer, it lacked a wow factor, which was much needed. Remember, the biggie is a commercial action entertainer, so the promo needed perfect elevations and moments that give an adrenaline rush. Many even expressed that the trailer of its predecessor was more entertaining and better.

The promo fails to live up to its hype

Talking about positives, the trailer hints that War 2 will be a fresh change from the typical template of a Spy Universe film. With Ayan Mukerji replacing Siddharth Anand as a director, more emotional depth and powerful characterization will likely be there.

Overall, the trailer didn’t really increase the film’s buzz, but it didn’t even dent it. However, it doesn’t matter much as there are enough factors that will help the magnum opus achieve an earth-shattering total at the Indian box office on day 1.

Earth-shattering start is on the cards despite an underwhelming trailer

Being a sequel and a part of the Spy Universe, War 2 is enjoying genuine interest on the ground level, and there’s already strong buzz. Also, the exciting collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is the film’s major selling point.

War 2 is ready to create history at the Indian box office on day 1!

With Devara, which also had an underwhelming trailer, recorded a crazy start of 83 crore net. Out of this, a staggering 73.25 crore net came from the Telugu version alone. It speaks volumes about Jr NTR’s crazy stardom in the Telugu market. Due to a clash with Coolie, Telugu business will be dented a bit, but still, get ready to witness an insane start of above 60-65 crore net.

From the Hindi version, Hrithik Roshan‘s presence as Kabir and the overall buzz will likely fetch a massive 45 crore+. This puts War 2 in a position to create history by delivering Bollywood’s first-ever 100 crore net opening. As of now, War 2 is looking for a historic day 1 collection of 105-115 crore net at the Indian box office. Let’s see how things proceed until the film releases on August 14.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maareesan Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers 2nd Lowest Opening For Fahadh Faasil Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News