The wait is finally over and War 2 trailer has been dropped. And honestly, this has been the most disappointing 2 minutes of my life. Not because, I haven’t seen anything worse, but because I haven’t been disappointed with something which kept raising my expectations bar!

As soon as Jr NTR joined the Spy Universe, my expectations were at an all time high! However, I entered a zone of doubt, as soon as Sidharth Anand walked out and Ayan Mukerji, took the baton. Because, we have seen a brilliant concept like Brahmastra, bombing because of the execution!

War 2 trailer starts with a declaration, actually two declarations, and both the protagonists, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, choose their paths. Hrithik promising to become a shadow and Taarak promising, Marunga ya Maarunga! In one of the scenes they both look eye to eye but it is the most underwhelming frame of this trailer!

Honestly, if you ask me to point out the issue with the trailer specifically, I might not! The only issue being, it did not make me excited. In fact, it was the most boring two minutes, I have ever spent watching something for which, I was excited! And the issue here might be that I hate vanilla! Anything ordinary does not qualify as entertainment if the frame settles for nothing less than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR!

Imagine two of the most promising superstars of Indian Cinema sharing the screen, but the only person who impresses is Kiara Advani with some brilliant kicks! Ayan Mukherjee’s entry into the Spy Universe should have created a stir! But all it created is doubt! I doubt how this trailer will hold up to the buzz War 2 and Spy Universe created until this point!

If this is the Spy Universe bomb that was being promised, then I am not sure about the future of this Universe. Looking at this trailer, I am only disappointed that I want to go back to the good old days when Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff set a brilliant bar for stylized action films!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Teaser Review: Mohanlal Bumps Into Fahadh Faasil Fan & Lalettan Promises Another Hit Fighting FaFa’s Fandom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News