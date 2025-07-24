The excitement is at par as YRF will finally release the War 2 trailer on July 25, 2025, which is tomorrow. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are expected to shatter massive records with their face-off. But before the box office battle begins, they’ll need a staggering 113 million+ views within 24 hours to break 3 big records. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

War 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. It will clash with Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie at the box office. Ayan Mukerji has taken over the directorial hat. The expectations are sky-high as Indian cinema will witness the clash between Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and the South superstar Jr NTR for the very first time.

War 2 trailer is eyeing 3 big records!

It’s Jr NTR vs Prabhas

Prabhas’ Salaar currently holds the title of the most-viewed Indian trailer within the first 24 hours on YouTube. It garnered a whopping 113.2 million views.

No other Indian film has been able to cross the 110 million mark, let alone beat Salaar. But with Bollywood and South superstars coming together, history may be re-created. Fingers crossed!

Take a look at the top 3 most viewed Indian trailers in 24 hours on YouTube:

Salaar – 113.2 million KGF Chapter 2 – 106.5 million Pushpa 2 – 102 million

Interestingly, there’s not a single Bollywood film in the top 3. That will be another massive milestone for War 2!

It’s a ‘war’ against Dunki

War 2 trailer will be aiming to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to become the most-viewed Bollywood trailer in history. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial gained 58.5 million views within 24 hours on YouTube. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force did reach nearby, but failed to achieve the mark.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Dunki – 58.5 million SkyForce – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million

War 2 vs War trailer views

Back in 2019, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War amassed 30 million views within 24 hours on YouTube. That is one record that is sure to be broken, because it would be a shame if War 2 gains anything less than 50 million views, given the massive hype!

Are you excited for the War 2 trailer?

