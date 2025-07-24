It’s been a record-breaking spree for Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. The romantic musical drama has already axed the lifetime collections of Bollywood biggies like Sikandar and Kesari Chapter 2. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has now crushed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force among the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 box office report!

Saiyaara Domestic Box Office Collection Day 6

It has truly been a dreamy ride for Mohit Suri and his team. The YRF production maintained a 20 crore+ streak not only during its first weekend but also during the weekdays. On day 6, Saiyaara earned 22 crores, as per the official figures. The shows are still witnessing the ‘fast-filling’ or ‘sold out’ status nationwide.

Saiyaara witnessed a slight dip compared to 25 crores earned on the previous day. The 6-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 155.75 crores. It is still one day away from completion of the first week, but has already scored the 2nd-best opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. The romantic musical drama is only behind Chhaava (225.28 crores).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Total – 155.75 crores

Saiyaara beats Sky Force!

Within 6 days, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s debut film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crores). Saiyaara is now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. By the second weekend, it will most likely steal the #2 spot from Housefull 5 (198.41 crores).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.01 crores Saiyaara: 155.75 crores

