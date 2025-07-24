The union of Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta is shining bright at the box office. Sarbala Ji has crossed the lifetime collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz to become the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The best is yet to come, as it will steal the #2 spot soon. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

How much did Sarbala Ji earn on day 6 at the box office?

As per Sacnilk, Mandeep Kumar’s comedy-drama saw a 43% drop in box office collections. After 75 lakhs on Tuesday, Sarbala Ji minted 43 lakhs on day 6. The earnings fluctuate on weekdays, and a weekend boost is much needed to keep up the momentum.

The 6-day total of Sarbala Ji stands at 6.38 crore net, which is approximately 7.52 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.45 crores

Day 3 – 2 crores

Day 4 – 60 lakhs

Day 5 – 75 lakhs

Day 6 – 43 lakhs

Total – 6.38 crores

Sarbala Ji is now the #3 Punjabi grosser of 2025

Just recently, Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal’s film surpassed Dakuaan Da Munda 3 at the Indian box office. Now, within its first week, Sarbala Ji has axed the lifetime collections of Guru Nanak Jahaz. It is now the #3 Punjabi grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Akaal – 7.78 crores Sarbala Ji – 6.38 crores (6 days) Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Before the end of the second weekend, the comedy drama will also leave Akaal behind and steal the #2 spot. It is to be seen whether Sarbala Ji will manage to beat Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and conquer the top throne in its lifetime.

