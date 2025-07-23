Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office. After an unbelievable start, the film became a juggernaut, and its fever gripped the entire nation. It is expected to continue its golden run in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, it is all set to create post-COVID history for Bollywood in the romance genre. And the feat is expected to be unleashed today, on day 6!

Released on July 18, the musical romantic drama has exceeded all pre-release expectations and already made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club. In the first 5 days, it amassed a staggering 133.75 crore net at the Indian box office, and considering its craze, the film won’t be slowing before making 300 or 350 crore net. It also has a shot at the 400 crore mark.

Saiyaara is less than 20 crores away from creating box office history post-COVID

With 133.75 crores, Saiyaara has already emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest romantic hits. If we consider only the post-COVID era, the film needs less than 20 crores to make history for Bollywood by becoming the highest-grossing romantic film at the Indian box office. The target is just over 153 crores.

For those who don’t know, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently Bollywood’s highest-grossing romantic film post-COVID. It earned 153.6 crore net. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar holds the second position with 146 crore net. Saiyaara is likely to surpass both these films today, thus becoming Bollywood’s top romantic grosser in the post-COVID era.

For Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, it’s truly a dream debut, and it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri. It also features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, and others. The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani and presented by Yash Raj Films. It was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores, and has turned out to be a super-hit.

