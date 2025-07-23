Superman, directed by James Gunn, is set to overtake the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon and move up in the 2025 domestic top grosser. David Corenswet-led superhero movie is moving in the right direction and is already one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The new DCU began its journey with this film, which is very fitting for it. Clark Kent’s alter ego is the MVP of DC comics. He also represents hope; thus, the new DCU begins with new hope. This all looks pretty symbolic in a way. Gunn is a comic book geek who did an excellent job with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Thus, this film is doing well despite the criticisms Gunn faced initially. People believe him to be a director who knows comic book elements.

Superman’s box office collection day 11 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, David Corenswet-led Superman collected $6.9 million on its second Monday with a -46.5% drop from last Monday. It has earned the biggest 2nd Monday of the year, surpassing Sinners’ $5.5 million and Lilo & Stitch‘s $5.3 million. It has also beaten Man of Steel’s $4.5 million 2nd Monday gross. After 11 days, the DC flick has hit $243.1 million cume at the North American box office.

On track to hit $250 million and overtake How to Train Your Dragon domestically!

James Gunn‘s movie will hit $250 million soon and is also expected to overtake the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon. The live-action remake collected $251.5 million so far at the North American box office. It has been in the theaters for 39 days. Superman is less than $10 million away from the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon and enters the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year list in North America. It will cross the $300 million milestone in its 3rd weekend. Superman is projected to earn between $56 million and $61 million on its 3rd weekend in North America.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America.

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $418.5 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $279.2 million Sinners – $278.5 million How to Train Your Dragon – $251.5 million

Worldwide collection update

Superman is now the 10th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. It has collected $173.1 million in two weeks, and adding that to the $243.1 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits $416.2 million cume. It was made on an estimated budget of $225 million and has already raked in 84.9% more than its hefty budget. Superman will lose the IMAX screens this week, and it was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $243.1 million

International – $173.1 million

Worldwide – $416.2 million

